$51,687+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Nissan Murano
AWD PLATINUM
2025 Nissan Murano
AWD PLATINUM
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$51,687
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
8,975KM
VIN 5N1AZ3DT8SC108735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UIAA08735
- Mileage 8,975 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 keys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
$51,687
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2025 Nissan Murano