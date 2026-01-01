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2025 Nissan Murano

8,975 KM

Details Features

$51,687

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Nissan Murano

AWD PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle
14462899

2025 Nissan Murano

AWD PLATINUM

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

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Contact Seller

$51,687

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
8,975KM
VIN 5N1AZ3DT8SC108735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAA08735
  • Mileage 8,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

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778-945-3030

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$51,687

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2025 Nissan Murano