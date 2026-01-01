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2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek

11,533 KM

Details Features

$35,176

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Onyx CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14255768

2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Onyx CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,176

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,533KM
VIN JF2GUHFC5SH245904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Offshore Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UBNA45904
  • Mileage 11,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

1 KEY (1 INCOM) + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

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778-945-XXXX

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778-945-3030

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$35,176

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek