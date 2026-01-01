$35,176+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Onyx CVT
2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Onyx CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,176
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
11,533KM
VIN JF2GUHFC5SH245904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Offshore Blue Met
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UBNA45904
- Mileage 11,533 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY (1 INCOM) + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
$35,176
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek