$104,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Jaguar F-PACE
P575 SVR 575 Edition Auto
2026 Jaguar F-PACE
P575 SVR 575 Edition Auto
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$104,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 300 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Carbon Fibre Trim Finisher, Driver Intelligence Pack, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Park Assist, Wheels: 22" Forged Gloss Black (style 5117), Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan. 2026 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Santorini Black Metallic 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged AWD Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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604-736-7411