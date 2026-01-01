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Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Carbon Fibre Trim Finisher, Driver Intelligence Pack, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Park Assist, Wheels: 22" Forged Gloss Black (style 5117), Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan. 2026 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Santorini Black Metallic 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged AWD Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. Were proud to be named one of AutoTraders Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether youre buying or leasing. Well make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today Were located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!

2026 Jaguar F-PACE

300 KM

Details Description Features

$104,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Jaguar F-PACE

P575 SVR 575 Edition Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14189474

2026 Jaguar F-PACE

P575 SVR 575 Edition Auto

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

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Contact Seller

$104,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
300KM
VIN SADCZ2FE9TA758827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 300 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Carbon Fibre Trim Finisher, Driver Intelligence Pack, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Park Assist, Wheels: 22" Forged Gloss Black (style 5117), Wi-Fi Enabled with Data Plan. 2026 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Santorini Black Metallic 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged AWD Discover Your Next Vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver – Where Quality Meets Confidence. With over 50 years of serving the Vancouver community, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is your trusted source for premium used vehicles. We're proud to be named one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers of 2024, a reflection of our commitment to fairness, transparency, and outstanding value. No Surprises, Just Great Pricing We use live market data to ensure every car is priced to sell, with no additional fees or gimmicks. What you see is what you pay — just add taxes. Our advertised price includes all fees up front. Every Vehicle Reconditioned to Perfection Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and reconditioning by our certified technicians, so you can drive away with total peace of mind. Free CarFax reports and maintenance history are provided when available. Tailored Financing & Leasing Options Our in-house finance team will help you find the perfect plan, whether you're buying or leasing. We'll make your dream car a reality with competitive rates and flexible options. Visit Us Today We're located just minutes from downtown Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue. Enjoy complimentary valet parking and a stress-free showroom experience. Ready to drive something exceptional? Contact us now or book your test drive online. Your next car is just a call or click away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

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604-736-7411

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$104,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2026 Jaguar F-PACE