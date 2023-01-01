Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used BMW for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 224
Used 2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Moonroof Carplay Blindspot for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Moonroof Carplay Blindspot
$48,995
+ tax & lic
48,347KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Sedan BMW M340 XI SEDAN, BLACK ON BLACK, BLUE CALIPERS, AUTO, LOADED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Sedan BMW M340 XI SEDAN, BLACK ON BLACK, BLUE CALIPERS, AUTO, LOADED
$55,800
+ tax & lic
40,158KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Blindspot Carplay Moonroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Blindspot Carplay Moonroof
$41,995
+ tax & lic
68,893KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof
$41,995
+ tax & lic
46,222KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2006 BMW 3 Series M3 I CONVERTBLE I CARBON FIBER | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2006 BMW 3 Series

M3 I CONVERTBLE I CARBON FIBER | 19 IN WHEELS
$38,910
+ tax & lic
109,725KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i XDRIVE, PREMIUM, LUXURY, PARK-SENSOR for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i XDRIVE, PREMIUM, LUXURY, PARK-SENSOR
$23,450
+ tax & lic
59,342KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive - 2XRIMS|M PKG|SUNROOF|NAV|CAM for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive - 2XRIMS|M PKG|SUNROOF|NAV|CAM
$36,895
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in Brandon, MB

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive
$22,000
+ tax & lic
73,892KM
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Brandon, MB

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive M Package AWD for sale in London, ON

2015 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive M Package AWD
$25,991
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport Highly Optioned Brown Leather for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Highly Optioned Brown Leather
$38,880
+ tax & lic
84,626KM
Redline Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2004 BMW 3 Series *320I*MANUAL*ALLOYS*RUNS&DRIVES*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2004 BMW 3 Series

*320I*MANUAL*ALLOYS*RUNS&DRIVES*AS IS SPECIAL
$1,995
+ tax & lic
333,689KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series for sale in Edmonton, AB

2014 BMW 3 Series

Sale
$17,999
+ tax & lic
99,943KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive
$16,995
+ tax & lic
130,428KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 BMW 3 Series for sale in North York, ON

2012 BMW 3 Series

$19,950
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE - NAVIGATION
$20,645
+ tax & lic
117,251KM
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

Used 1990 BMW 3 Series 325i for sale in London, ON

1990 BMW 3 Series

325i
$3,200
+ tax & lic
292,591KM
Kenny U-Pull

London, ON

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive //M Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive //M Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof
$32,995
+ tax & lic
57,619KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2002 BMW 3 Series AS IS SPECIAL for sale in Komoka, ON

2002 BMW 3 Series

AS IS SPECIAL
$2,795
+ tax & lic
274,913KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i RWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2012 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i RWD
Sale
$9,990
+ tax & lic
186,225KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328I for sale in Pickering, ON

2012 BMW 3 Series

328I
$10,999
+ tax & lic
158,096KM
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive I M-SPORT I NAV I PRICE TO SELL for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive I M-SPORT I NAV I PRICE TO SELL
$28,888
+ tax & lic
82,386KM
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 335i RWD for sale in Ajax, ON

2007 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i RWD
Sale
$12,998
+ tax & lic
92,500KM
Row Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in West Kelowna, BC

2009 BMW 3 Series

323i
$6,900
+ tax & lic
190,138KM
KV Cars Inc.

West Kelowna, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD for sale in London, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD
$26,991
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in St. John's, NL

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive
$19,599
+ tax & lic
105,188KM
Steele Auto Group

St. John's, NL

Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, M-Package, HEAPackage, HeadUpDisplay, SunRoof, BackUpCam, AmbientLight, B.Spot for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, M-Package, HEAPackage, HeadUpDisplay, SunRoof, BackUpCam, AmbientLight, B.Spot
$38,888
+ tax & lic
91,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa for sale in Baltimore, ON

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa
$16,998
+ tax & lic
141,500KM
Top Gun Auto Sales

Baltimore, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Sedan 330i xDrive M-Sport PKG, Heads Up Display for sale in Calgary, AB

2017 BMW 3 Series

Sedan 330i xDrive M-Sport PKG, Heads Up Display
Sale
$29,999
+ tax & lic
53,550KM
Crossroads Motors

Calgary, AB

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive - HEADSUP|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - HEADSUP|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA
$26,895
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive
$73,013
+ tax & lic
90KM
Birchwood BMW

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Sport Wagon 328i XDrive *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

Sport Wagon 328i XDrive *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$10,595
+ tax & lic
171,450KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i
$11,495
+ tax & lic
171,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER |
$24,991
+ tax & lic
77,791KM
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series SPORTLINE, TOIT-OUVRANT, PARK-ASSIST, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2016 BMW 3 Series

SPORTLINE, TOIT-OUVRANT, PARK-ASSIST, BLUETOOTH
$19,950
+ tax & lic
112,675KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa for sale in Surrey, BC

2016 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa
$28,900
+ tax & lic
129,850KM
Basant Motors

Surrey, BC

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328I for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2009 BMW 3 Series

328I
$13,990
+ tax & lic
109,517KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in Langley, BC

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive
$42,966
+ tax & lic
41,366KM
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Langley, BC

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive for sale in Dieppe, NB

2016 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive
$30,995
+ tax & lic
125,490KM
Steele Auto Group

Dieppe, NB

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Touring NAV ROOF P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Touring NAV ROOF P/GATE
$29,998
+ tax & lic
44,663KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328I X DR4IVE for sale in North York, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

328I X DR4IVE
Sale
$8,995
+ tax & lic
172,002KM
Auto Resale Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive - AWD - LOW KMS - HARMAN KARDON - 300HP for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2015 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 335i xDrive - AWD - LOW KMS - HARMAN KARDON - 300HP
$27,493
+ tax & lic
91,222KM
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA
$27,485
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof Park Assist for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof Park Assist
$36,995
+ tax & lic
14,417KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 BMW 3 Series for sale in Edmonton, AB

2021 BMW 3 Series

Sale
$43,549
+ tax & lic
71,887KM
Kentwood Ford

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAM|FULLY LOADED for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAM|FULLY LOADED
Sale
$24,999
+ tax & lic
119,362KM
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Brampton, ON

Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sunroof Heated Seats Cruise Control for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sunroof Heated Seats Cruise Control
$8,995
+ tax & lic
216,096KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sedan North America for sale in Surrey, BC

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Sedan North America
$49,900
+ tax & lic
69,700KM
Basant Motors

Surrey, BC

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Sedan for sale in Markham, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan
$45,295
+ tax & lic
37,496KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation
$24,990
+ tax & lic
52,220KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive- Sunroof - Navigation - $158 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive- Sunroof - Navigation - $158 B/W
$18,998
+ tax & lic
129,821KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options