2006 Audi A4

141,772 KM

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2006 Audi A4

2006 Audi A4

2006 Audi A4

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

141,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9085546
  • Stock #: 22P004
  • VIN: WAUDF78E76A280802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

New Arrival! This 2006 Audi A4 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

This coupe has 141,772 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon.

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

