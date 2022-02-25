Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Murano

208,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Murano

2006 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Murano

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8326707
  • Stock #: 244876
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W36W544876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

New Arrival! This 2006 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

This SUV has 208,500 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 101,011 KM
$74,259 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 F150...
 89,410 KM
$39,939 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge EDGE ...
 154,776 KM
$16,834 + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory