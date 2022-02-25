$CALL+ tax & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2011 Ford F-150
Location
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
106,843KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8369601
- Stock #: 252839
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7BFA52839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,843 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,843 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
