Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2012 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
187,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8662342
- Stock #: 206112
- VIN: 2HGFB2F48CH106112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
The 2012 Honda Civic is the all-new, ninth-generation version of the country's best-selling compact car. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 187,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb Plug.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
A/C
USB Plug
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
