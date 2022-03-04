$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
116,147KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8484045
- Stock #: 204357
- VIN: 1GCNKREC0EZ304357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,147 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Onstar, Mylink, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Onstar
Bluetooth
Mylink
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6