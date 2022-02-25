Menu
2014 Ford Escape

76,825 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape SE

SE

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8437020
  • Stock #: 287178
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX0EUD87178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 76,825 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GX0EUD87178.


All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

