2014 Ford Focus
SE
95,286KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763089
- Stock #: 265097
- VIN: 1FADP3K2XEL365097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,286 KM
Vehicle Description
The well-rounded Ford Focus remains a top choice in an increasingly competitive segment. -Edmunds. This 2014 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 95,286 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
