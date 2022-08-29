$11,697+ tax & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT - $110 B/W
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
89,410KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9012376
- Stock #: 277197
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH9F4177197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Compare at $12995 - Our Price is just $11697!
Chevrolets handsome Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. -Car and Driver This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This sedan has 89,410 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $109.28 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit. Payment includes $595 Documentation Fee . / Total Obligation of $14206 ). See dealer for details.
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6