Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Vernon, BC

2015 Ford Escape

114,996 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

  1. 11531244
  2. 11531244
  3. 11531244
  4. 11531244
  5. 11531244
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,996KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX3FUC17760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BA for sale in Vernon, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BA 35,571 KM $34,679 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Vernon, BC
2020 Ford F-150 67,471 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Titan S/SV/SL/PRO-4X for sale in Vernon, BC
2012 Nissan Titan S/SV/SL/PRO-4X 152,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape