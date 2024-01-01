Menu
Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Vernon, BC

2015 Ford F-350

277,689 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty

12021784

2015 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
277,689KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT5FEC67303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 277,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior

Driver Information Centre
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Restricted Driving Mode
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2015 Ford F-350