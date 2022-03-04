$34,887+ tax & licensing
$34,887
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
Sport - $243 B/W
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
Sale
$34,887
+ taxes & licensing
98,169KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8517875
- Stock #: 256280
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP3HBC56280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Compare at $36998 - Our Price is just $34887!
The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 98,169 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is Sport. The Ford Edge Sport has the performance to back up its sporty appearance. On top of the exciting driving experience it provides, it comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a universal garage door opener, LED tail lamps, a rear view camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP3HBC56280.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit / Total Obligation of $44161 ). See dealer for details.






Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
Premium Sound Package


