2017 Ford F-350

101,011 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty - $517 B/W

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty - $517 B/W

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8312082
  • Stock #: 22Q015
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7HEC35245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

Compare at $76487 - Our Price is just $74259!

2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 101,011 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7HEC35245.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $516.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit / Total Obligation of $94000 ). See dealer for details.

WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

