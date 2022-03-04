$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
147,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8484051
- Stock #: 292759
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT8HEC92759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PLATINUM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,012 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 147,012 kms. It's platinum in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT8HEC92759.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6