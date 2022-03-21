$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XL - $196 B/W
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
86,748KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8812610
- Stock #: 22Q056
- VIN: NM0LS7E75H1337921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Compare at $28949 - Our Price is just $28106!
For an efficient hauler, you can't do much better than this Ford Transit Connect. This 2017 Ford Transit Connect is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit. Fuel efficient engines and a front-wheel drive configuration make it economical and easy to get through rough road conditions without needed four-wheel drive. Don't let the good fuel economy fool you, this Transit is still a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and even has impressive towing capacity.This van has 86,748 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Transit Connect's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this Ford Transit Connect is a work van that offers an excellent value. It has 180-degree opening swing-out barn door style rear cargo doors making loading the huge cargo area a breeze. You get an overhead storage shelf runs the full width of the front row, remote keyless entry, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7E75H1337921.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit. Payment includes $595 Documentation Fee . / Total Obligation of $35578 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
