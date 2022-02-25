Menu
2018 Ford F-150

100,621 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

- $278 B/W

- $278 B/W

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,621KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8326710
  • Stock #: 2K8671
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6JFA23992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

Compare at $41073 - Our Price is just $39877!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,621 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP6JFA23992.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $277.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit / Total Obligation of $50478 ). See dealer for details.

WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

