Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
140,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542916
- Stock #: 210286
- VIN: 1FTEW1E50JKF10286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,455 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E50JKF10286.
