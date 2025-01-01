Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Sedan TITANIUM for sale in Vernon, BC

2018 Ford Fiesta

13,303 KM

Details Features

$17,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Fiesta

Sedan TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle
12225639

2018 Ford Fiesta

Sedan TITANIUM

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Sale

$17,493

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,303KM
VIN 3FADP4CJ7JM100027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.90 axle ratio
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P195/50R16
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16" Premium Sparkle Silver-Painted

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Vernon, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST 75,632 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Vernon, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty 163,764 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 XL STX for sale in Vernon, BC
2022 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 XL STX 84,652 KM $39,389 + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,493

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Fiesta