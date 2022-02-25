Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

59,897 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - $362 B/W

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - $362 B/W

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8369604
  • Stock #: 224930
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG9JW124930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, HD Suspension, UConnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

Compare at $53488 - Our Price is just $51930!

As Edmunds.com says of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, it adheres to its original design more than probably anything else on the road, and for Jeep purists, that just the way they like it. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 59,897 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy-duty suspension, unique aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an upgraded UConnect 4 audio system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM. You will also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Hd Suspension, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEG9JW124930.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $361.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit / Total Obligation of $65735 ). See dealer for details.

WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Dual Zone Climate Control
HD suspension
SiriusXM
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

