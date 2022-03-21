$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL - $250 B/W
Location
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
+ taxes & licensing
49,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787284
- Stock #: 207845
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XKBC07845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $36921 - Our Price is just $35846!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 49,477 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J9XKBC07845.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $249.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit. Payment includes $595 Documentation Fee . / Total Obligation of $45375 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Assist
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Sync
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6