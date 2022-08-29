$28,873+ tax & licensing
$28,873
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE - $208 B/W
Location
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
53,945KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9066658
- Stock #: 22Q073
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUB12744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Compare at $29975 - Our Price is just $28873!
With limitless capability, connectivity, and confidence, the 2019 Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 53,945 kms. It's ruby red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, dual zone climate control, a smart device remote starter and exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, electronic stability control and a rear view camera to help you out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Touchscreen, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD6KUB12744.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $207.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit. Plus applicable taxes. Payment includes $595 Documentation Fee . / Total Obligation of $37739 ). See dealer for details.
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Sync
TOUCHSCREEN
Steering Wheel Controlled Audio
4G LTE
