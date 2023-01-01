Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

74,898 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

  1. 10376895
  2. 10376895
  3. 10376895
  4. 10376895
  5. 10376895
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10376895
  • Stock #: 3K8657
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFA98935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Compass
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 180,046 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Limi...
 61,321 KM
$63,849 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 63,846 KM
$45,889 + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory