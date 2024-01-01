Menu
Used 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale in Vernon, BC

2019 Ford F-250

154,884 KM

11970921

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Used
154,884KM
VIN 1FT7X2B63KEC18320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,884 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
250-545-0611

