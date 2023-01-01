Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-350

140,688 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-350

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

  1. 10376865
  2. 10376865
  3. 10376865
  4. 10376865
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10376865
  • Stock #: 3K8755
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1KEE38526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior

Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 180,046 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Limi...
 61,321 KM
$63,849 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 63,846 KM
$45,889 + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory