2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10376865

10376865 Stock #: 3K8755

3K8755 VIN: 1FT8W3BT1KEE38526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,688 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Interior Trip Computer Driver Information Centre Illuminated locking glove box Outside temp gauge Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.