2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 6 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9066652

9066652 Stock #: 244089

244089 VIN: 1FT8W3BT9KEF44089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,642 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.