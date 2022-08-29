Menu
2019 Ford F-350

67,642 KM

Details Description

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2019 Ford F-350

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty

2019 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

67,642KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9066652
  • Stock #: 244089
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9KEF44089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 67,642 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9KEF44089.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

