2019 Ford Ranger

49,072 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10527135
  • Stock #: 335974
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH5KLA35974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 6,050 lbs
707.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

