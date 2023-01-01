2019 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10527135

10527135 Stock #: 335974

335974 VIN: 1FTER4FH5KLA35974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,072 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs 68.1 L Fuel Tank Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology GVWR: 6,050 lbs 707.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Trip Computer Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Cross Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

