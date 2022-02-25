Menu
2019 Isuzu NRR

10,539 KM

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

CREW CAB DUMP TRUCK

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

10,539KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2K8591
  • VIN: JALE5J162K7302950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

New Arrival! This 2019 Isuzu NRR is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

This low mileage sought after diesel pickup has just 10,539 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

250-545-0611

