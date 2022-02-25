2019 Isuzu NRR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 5 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330616

8330616 Stock #: 2K8591

2K8591 VIN: JALE5J162K7302950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2K8591

Mileage 10,539 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.