2019 Lincoln Navigator
61,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250564
- Stock #: 22Q011
- VIN: 5LMJJ2LT7KEL11183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $89594 - Our Price is just $86984!
Go anywhere and look good getting there in this Lincoln Navigator full-size luxury SUV. This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
This Lincoln Navigator is better than ever in terms of power, presence, and luxury. Comfortable seats with generous legroom present a unified approach to comfort, space, and style for all. This Navigator also presents a strong value compared to the competition in full-size SUVs. See for yourself what makes this Lincoln Navigator a top player in its competitive segment. This SUV has 61,500 kms. It's infinite black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Navigator's trim level is Reserve. Upgrade to this Navigator Reserve and experience the ultimate in luxury writ large. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 10-inch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 20-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel appointed with leather and wood, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, power, illuminated running board, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
