Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2019 RAM 3500
DODGE RAM 3500 TRADESMAN
Location
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
43,531KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189265
- Stock #: 245841
- VIN: 3C63R3GL0KG645841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 3500 HD gets the job done. This 2019 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
This 2019 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 HD is ready for any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 43,531 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3GL0KG645841.
