2019 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189265

8189265 Stock #: 245841

245841 VIN: 3C63R3GL0KG645841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,531 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.