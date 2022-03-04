$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
141,540KM
Used
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,540 KM
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and its crisp detailed exterior lines will remain ageless. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 141,540 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. This Volkswagen Jetta Highline brings in a few more creature comforts such as elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, twin dual power sunroofs, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rail 2 Rail Power Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Kessy - Keyless Access, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Rama Alloy Wheels, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html

All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
Rail 2 Rail Power Sunroof
KESSY - Keyless Access
Rama Alloy Wheels
