$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 5 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8484042

8484042 Stock #: 215934

215934 VIN: 3VWE57BU9KM015934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,540 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leatherette Seats Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Rail 2 Rail Power Sunroof KESSY - Keyless Access Rama Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.