Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
50,208KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9085543
- Stock #: 22Q078
- VIN: 1FTFW1E40LKD13360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 50,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $63744 - Our Price is just $61887!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab pickup has 50,208 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E40LKD13360.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $444.46 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit. Plus applicable taxes. Payment includes $595 Documentation Fee . / Total Obligation of $80891 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
