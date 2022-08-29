$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9085543

9085543 Stock #: 22Q078

22Q078 VIN: 1FTFW1E40LKD13360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 50,208 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.