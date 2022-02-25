$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
Cargo Van - $519 B/W
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
26,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8437023
- Stock #: 22Q023
- VIN: 1FTBR2C83LKA57846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 26,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Compare at $76723 - Our Price is just $74488!
Smart design gives this Ford Transit a plenty of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This low mileage van has just 26,654 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTBR2C83LKA57846.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $518.08 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit / Total Obligation of $94290 ). See dealer for details.
