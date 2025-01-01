$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford BRONCO/BIGBEND/BLKDIA/BAD
2021 Ford BRONCO/BIGBEND/BLKDIA/BAD
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,923KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP2MLA85144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,923 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Mechanical
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
110-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78.7 L Fuel Tank
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford
2024 Ford Edge SEL AWD 14,483 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 4X4 Platinum 13,443 KM $99,748 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 TREMOR 27,224 KM $72,788 + tax & lic
Email Watkin Motors Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
Call Dealer
250-545-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2021 Ford BRONCO/BIGBEND/BLKDIA/BAD