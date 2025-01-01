$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
Used
98,081KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0MKD92701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,081 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
