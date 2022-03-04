$63,744+ tax & licensing
$63,744
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2021 Ford F-150
F150 SUPERCREW XLT 4X4 - $444 B/W
Location
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
Sale
7,453KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558021
- Stock #: 266350
- VIN: 1FTFW1E8XMFB66350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!
Compare at $65995 - Our Price is just $63744!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 7,453 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E8XMFB66350.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $443.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (You may qualify for a lower or higher rate depending on credit / Total Obligation of $80690 ). See dealer for details.
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o


