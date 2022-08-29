Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

31,512 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,512KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9066655
  Stock #: 243515
  VIN: 1FTER4FH0MLD19516

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 31,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Watkin Motors today!

Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Vernon.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,512 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH0MLD19516.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html



WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

