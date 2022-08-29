$CALL+ tax & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2021 Ford Ranger
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
31,512KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9066655
- Stock #: 243515
- VIN: 1FTER4FH0MLD19516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Vernon.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 31,512 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH0MLD19516.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.watkinmotors.com/new/apply-for-credit.html
WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR USED VEHICLE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
Please email or call one of our Sales Reps toll free at 1-800-736-1944.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected.
Watkin Motors Ford - Taking Care of Customers for Life!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Vernon. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
