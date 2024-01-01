Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2022 Ford F-150 RAPTOR for sale in Vernon, BC

2022 Ford F-150

39,010 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

  1. 11531232
  2. 11531232
  3. 11531232
  4. 11531232
  5. 11531232
  6. 11531232
  7. 11531232
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,010KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG6NFA89673

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 489673
  • Mileage 39,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Upfitter Switches
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
136.3 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fox Racing Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start/stop
GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension
635.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Running Boards
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BA for sale in Vernon, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Sport OUTER BA 35,571 KM $34,679 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Vernon, BC
2020 Ford F-150 67,471 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Titan S/SV/SL/PRO-4X for sale in Vernon, BC
2012 Nissan Titan S/SV/SL/PRO-4X 152,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150