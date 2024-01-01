$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
2022 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,010KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG6NFA89673
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 489673
- Mileage 39,010 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Upfitter Switches
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
136.3 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fox Racing Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start/stop
GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension
635.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Running Boards
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering
2022 Ford F-150