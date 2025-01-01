Menu
Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Vernon, BC

2022 Ford F-150

83,784 KM

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Used
83,784KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFA36839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,784 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

2022 Ford F-150