$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,784KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFA36839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,784 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
Call Dealer
250-545-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2022 Ford F-150