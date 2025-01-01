$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,950KM
VIN 3FTTW8F98NRA88738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.63 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
62 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
70-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,205 lbs)
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Other Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford
2024 Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4X4 Lariat 43,484 KM $83,473 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Superduty 4X4 XLT 8FT BOX 77,744 KM $67,884 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Superduty 4X4 XLT 8FT BOX 79,974 KM $66,823 + tax & lic
Email Watkin Motors Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
Call Dealer
250-545-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2022 Ford Maverick