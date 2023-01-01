Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Ford Escape

2,979 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

2023 Ford Escape

2023 Ford Escape

Active

2023 Ford Escape

Active

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,979KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10329135
  • Stock #: 331070
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GN1PUA31070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,979 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
59.4 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
459.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Heated front row seats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4-Way Manual Passenger Seat -inc: fore/aft and manual recline controls
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare
Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

