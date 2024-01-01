Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Vernon, BC

2023 Ford F-150

15,748 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,748KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED3PFC15258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Vernon, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 Raptor for sale in Vernon, BC
2023 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 Raptor 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Vernon, BC
2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 15,748 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Watkin Motors Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

Call Dealer

250-545-XXXX

(click to show)

250-545-0611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Watkin Motors Ford

250-545-0611

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150