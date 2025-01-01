$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
2023 Ford F-150
SUPERCREW
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTFW1E5XPKE91274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford
2023 Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4X4 XLT 160"WB 6.7 DIESEL 96,405 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 4X4 XLT 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID 74,376 KM $51,721 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 LARAIT 86,515 KM $45,792 + tax & lic
Email Watkin Motors Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
Call Dealer
250-545-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2023 Ford F-150