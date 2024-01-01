Menu
Used 2023 Ford Transit for sale in Vernon, BC

2023 Ford Transit

28,900 KM

2023 Ford Transit

2023 Ford Transit

Location

Watkin Motors Ford

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

250-545-0611

Used
28,900KM
VIN 1FTBR2XG5PKA85042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,070 lbs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1602.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver Alert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6

