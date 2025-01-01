$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
2024 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,410KM
VIN 2FMPK4J9XRBA22365
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 522365
- Mileage 37,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Watkin Motors Ford
2023 Ford F-350 75,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 4X4 XLT 302A 79,410 KM $49,627 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Edge SEL 37,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Watkin Motors Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Watkin Motors Ford
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
Call Dealer
250-545-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Watkin Motors Ford
250-545-0611
2024 Ford Edge