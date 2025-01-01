$106,597+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Supercrew 4x4 Raptor
2024 Ford F-150
Supercrew 4x4 Raptor
Location
Watkin Motors Ford
4602 27th Street, Vernon, BC V1T 4Y6
250-545-0611
Sale
$106,597
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,110KM
VIN 1FTFW1RG6RFB26033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,110 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Upfitter Switches
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
136.3 L Fuel Tank
3 Skid Plates
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fox Racing Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost High Output -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Off-Road Adaptive Suspension
GVWR: 7,350 lbs (3,334 kgs)
646.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Paint w/Decal
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
2024 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4x4 Raptor 17,110 KM $106,597 + tax & lic
Email Watkin Motors Ford
$106,597
+ taxes & licensing>
