2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

187,210 KM

Details

$31,998

$31,998

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

HD LT

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$31,998

187,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6818294
  • Stock #: C4372
  • VIN: 1GCHC24K17E550399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # C4372
  • Mileage 187,210 KM

Vehicle Description

187,210 KM, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $31,998** Stock # C4372


Call Ina Motors Victoria @778-433-0343
Located inVictoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

