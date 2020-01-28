Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT - RWD 4.0L V6 EXT CAB SHORT BOX

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT - RWD 4.0L V6 EXT CAB SHORT BOX

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,254KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595727
  • Stock #: X27404
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U57PA94102
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

5 Speed Manual Transmission, Running Boards, Canopy, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Bench Seating, Tinted Rear Windows, Rear Sliding Window, Fog Lights, Box Liner, Ball Hitch, and Much More... Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27404

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

